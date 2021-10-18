Heavy rain in South Bengal districts till Tuesday: MeT

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Inclement weather prevailed over most parts of south Bengal on Monday as continuous rain with one or two spells of heavy downpour caused by a low pressure system affected normal life in the city and several other places.

The Met department has forecast heavy rain in all the districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday.

The coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas will receive very heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning, while districts of Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are very likely to receive torrential rain on Tuesday, the weatherman said.

The Met department said that the inclement weather has been caused by a low pressure system over north Telangana and strong southeasterly wind from Bay of Bengal.

The districts in north Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain from Tuesday owing to the weather system, it said, adding that the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavier downpour.

The Met department warned of rise in water level in rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong owing to the downpour.

Standing crops in the field, with paddy being almost ready for harvest in several districts of the rice-growing state, may also suffer damage, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

The seaside resort town of Digha received the heaviest rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday recording 117 mm rainfall, while the river port town of Canning received 108 mm rainfall, the Met said.

Kolkata received 22 mm rainfall, while Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city recorded 53 mm rainfall during the same period, it said. PTI AMR RG RG

