Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi-NCR, Traffic Likely To Be Affected

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday morning, May 31. This came as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall over the national capital and Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorms or duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40–60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana)," read the statement issued by IMD.

Earlier, the weather agency had also placed a "yellow" alert for Wednesday, warning of traffic disruptions and the inundation of low-lying areas due to rain. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to reach around 35 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi

(Image Credit: ANI)

UP, Rajasthan to receive light-to-moderate-intensity rainfall, says IMD

Meanwhile, the weather office has also forecast that other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, will also receive light-to-moderate-intensity rainfall today. "Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara, and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate-intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours," the IMD added. Another western disturbance is also likely to bring storms and rains to the northern plains, including Delhi, over the next few days, the IMD said. The maximum temperature will remain below the 40-degree mark until June 5, IMD forecasted.

Notably, rainfall all over India in June will remain at 'below normal' levels, IMD said, adding that states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India, will witness above-normal temperatures.