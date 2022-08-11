Heavy Rain Warning In Odisha Over Another Low Pressure

Odisha may bear the brunt of another possible low-pressure area over the weekend, the Met office said on Thursday, even as the state continues to reel from pouring rain over the past few days due to depression.

Torrential rain has battered several districts due to the intensified weather system, which crossed the state on Tuesday and has now weakened over Madhya Pradesh. It led to flooding of many villages and low-lying areas, disrupting road connectivity as some bridges over swollen rivers collapsed.

Four north coastal districts recorded heavy to very heavy downpours due to the monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation in the western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Jajpur received very heavy rain of 150 mm over a 24-period till 8.30 am. Heavy downpour pounded Mayurbhanj as Sukruli recorded 89 mm of rain and district headquarters Baripada received 69 mm, according to a bulletin.

Khaira in Balasore was battered by 79 mm of precipitation, followed by 78 mm at Ghasipura in Keonjhar. There was moderate rain in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and several districts.

The new low pressure may form over the northern Bay of Bengal around Saturday. The system can become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards.

The Met warned of heavy downpour in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal and Bargarh on Friday.

It put out an orange warning of very heavy rain in many districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagrada, on Saturday and Sunday.

Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture into the deep-sea area of northwest Bay of Bengal till Friday and off the coast from Saturday-Monday.

