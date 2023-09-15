Heavy Rainfall, Accompanied By Gusty Winds, Lashes Delhi

Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring National Capital Region were lashed with a sudden burst of rain, accompanied by gusty winds on Friday morning. In the wee hours of the day, parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram, witnessed light rainfall.

Rain served as a relief from scorching heat

The sudden rainfall served as a relief to the people of Delhi from the rising heat over the last few days. However, waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of the national capital.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain accompanied by gusty winds will decrease by 9:30 AM.

It stated, "Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe".

IMD added, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula".

What IMD has forecast for the next five days in Delhi

The weather office has also predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

For the unversed, on Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.