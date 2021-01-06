Heavy Rainfall & Hailstorm Hit Parts Of Delhi-NCR Region Following 'severe Cold' Wave

Different parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to heavy rain and hailstorm on Wednesday morning. Gurgaon's Kherki Daula village along with some other areas of the national capital witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the rainfall condition in Delhi and NCR will continue. The heavy rainfall continued in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day. “Hailstorm was witnessed in several parts of the city around 7.30am on Wednesday,” an IMD update read.

READ | Delhi Witnesses Mega Downpour And Hailstorm; 'Is This March?,' Ask Thrilled Delhites

#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

READ | Haryana: Hooda, Selja Demand Compensation For Crop Damage By Hailstorm

The heavy rains, under the influence of a strong western disturbance, comes on the backdrop of a "severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year. On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and very dense fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.

READ | Farmers Complain Wheat Crops Damaged In Mathura Following Hailstorm

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 22 and 13 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall further after today with the IMD forecasting dense fog on Thursday.

"In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in an increase in the cold in Delhi-NCR," Anand Sharma additional director general of IMD said on Tuesday.

READ | Light Rainfall Accompanied With Hailstorm In Isolated Parts Of Rajasthan

Neitizens give mixed reactions on the rainfall in the national capital since morning:

Rain rain rain

I feel that god has forgotten that he has open the tap and water is flowing from last 3-4 days.#DelhiRains #DelhiRain #DelhiWinters pic.twitter.com/1NZbywtAXN — Manish Gupta (@manish_Rep) January 6, 2021

I want to know what falling in love feels like?! 💞💞💞 Hailstorm! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/z3j3Ep0OgR — Tanya (@UrbanRangoli) January 6, 2021

The temperature in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days from tomorrow, predicted IMD. On Sunday, there was intense rainfall, thunder and lightning in the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. The western disturbance is causing widespread snowfall in the hills too. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

(With Agency Inputs)