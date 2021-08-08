Heavy Rainfall Batters Delhi, Leads To Waterlogging; Traffic Woes Pile Up

Heavy rains in Delhi have led to extensive waterlogging in various parts of the national capital over the weekend. The traffic snarled through the roads as the movement of vehicles was halted due to waterlogging. IMD had earlier predicted rainfall in several parts of Delhi for over three days starting August 6, Friday.

Traffic movement was affected due to waterlogging in South Delhi's Alaknanda area. Roads in the Delhi Cantonment area also witnessed waterlogging in the national capital this morning. At Ullan Batar Marg in the Palam area of Delhi, rainwater entered a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Other areas where waterlogging affected vehicular movement included Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.

Autos were stuck, and cars were partially submerged on waterlogged roads near Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Vehicular movement was affected at Moti Bagh Flyover as well. Vehicles made their way through inundated roads while a bus stand was seen partially submerged on Mathura road.

Earlier, the MeT department had predicted that Delhi would receive normal rainfall, i.e. 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average in August. However, till now, the capital had only seen unconventional heavy downpours and an irregular weather pattern in July. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, whereas the minimum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicted rainfall for three days in Delhi

The Indian meteorological department had predicted that Delhi would witness light rainfall for three days beginning Friday, August 6. The sky will remain overcast with clouds with a slightly high temperature. The meteorological department informed that the national capital would witness showers of rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas.

IMD had predicted that rainfall would likely be slightly on the higher side of the normal during August and September this year. The IMD took Twitter to announce the "Probability forecast," which explained the tercile categories of rainfall for the second half of August-September 2021. Meanwhile, the figure also illustrated the areas below normal and normal rainfall across the country.

