Heavy Rainfall Brings Respite From Heat In Parts Of Delhi, Rajasthan & Other Regions

In a relief from hot weather conditions, Delhiites on Monday received some respite from heat after it rained in several parts of the national capital. Apart from this, the capital also witnessed cloudy skies and chilly winds. The Indian Meteorological Department earlier on Friday, March 17, predicted that most parts of the country would witness rainfall and thunderstorms till March 20.

Dense clouds were seen over the national capital region, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by winds. Certain places in the national capital also witnessed strong hailstorms, lowering the rising temperature.

Following the heavy rainfall in Delhi, the maximum temperature in Punjab was recorded 26.3 degrees Celsius at Barnala, while the minimum temperature was 15.8 degrees Celsius at Ludhiana.

In Haryana, the maximum temperatures ranged from 25.5 degrees Celsius at Rohtak to 29 degrees Celsius at Ambala, while the minimum temperatures were from 13.8 degrees Celsius at Mahendragarh as well as Kaithal, to 18 degrees Celsius at Kurukshetra.

The western disturbance has resulted in rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds in states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Moderate rainfall was also witnessed by the residents of Noida, causing trouble for the commuters.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan also witnessed heavy rainfall caused due to western disturbance. According to the weather department, Mahaveerji in the Karauli district recorded a maximum of 7 cm of rainfall. It has been reported that hailstorms in several parts of Rajasthan in the last two-three days have caused damage to the standing crops.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Boli in Sawai Madhopur, Parbatsar in Nagaur, Raipur in Pali recorded 4 cm while Tonk received 3 cm of rain during a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Monday. Several other places also received below 3 cm rain during this period.

