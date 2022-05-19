Heavy Rainfall Continues To Batter Kerala; IMD Issues 'orange Alert' In 12 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for the day in 12 districts of Kerala on Thursday as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall. On Thursday, IMD issued an orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, “Cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state.” On Wednesday, the Central Meteorological Department predicted isolated heavy and extremely heavy downpour in the state for the next two days and light/moderate rainfall for the next two consecutive days.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Kochi city in Kerala; visuals from this morning pic.twitter.com/FlP4UGQHgn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Heavy rains have been falling in Kerala for the past few days, disrupting regular life in some parts of the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a flurry of directives a day ago to ensure that the authorities were prepared to address problems such as landslides and flooding, in light of the heavy rains and to be better prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state. CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the local bodies to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide it to the authorities concerned, such as police and fire services, to ensure relief camps with adequate facilities are in place for evacuating people, and desilt gutters and rivers.

Southwest Monsoon in Kerala will arrive five days prior to the onset date

Five teams have been deployed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kerala. An orange alert indicates heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, a red alert means heavy to extremely heavy downpours of over 20 cm in 24 hours and a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed residents of the state to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA has also advised people not to travel to mountain terrain unless it is an emergency and to avoid night travel until the weather improves.

The district administration has also urged people not to stay near high-tide coastal areas. The IMD had previously projected that the Southwest Monsoon popularly known as Edavapathy will arrive five days prior to the onset date in Kerala and will be bringing its first showers to Kerala by May 27.