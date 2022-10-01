Heavy Rainfall Over South Peninsular India; Cyclonic Circulation Over N-E Likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted an isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India during the next 24 hours and decrease significantly thereafter. Further isolated heavy falls are very likely over Odisha from October 1-4 accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning, which is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 1st, 3rd & 4th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on October 1st, 2nd & 3rd.

Moreover, the weather department also highlighted the likelihood of the emergence of a cyclonic circulation into Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around October 1st.

Cyclonic circulation

The likelihood of a cyclonic circulation over into Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal will result in scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense convection over the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Arakan coast, Gulf of Martban and Tenasserim coast.

The same conditions are expected to take shape also over the Arabian Sea - in east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast and southeast Arabain sea, rest of east central Arabian sea, Lakshadweep islands and Comorin area.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather is very likely over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea. Squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph is likely over South-West Arabian sea, along and Off Somalia coast, Gulf of Mannar, along and off South Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka coast, southeast and adjoining southwest, west-central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.