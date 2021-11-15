Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Kerala As State Receives 105 Per Cent Excess Rainfall This Month

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Kerala on Monday affecting Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts the most resulting in death of three people and widespread damage to property.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert on Monday for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala.

The state Disaster Management Authority informed that in the last 24 hours, the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Thrissur were affected the most.

In rainfall-related incidents across the state, one house was fully damaged while 28 were partially damaged, SDMA said adding that three lives, including that of two toddlers were lost in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, two toddlers lost their lives in two different incidents n Kannur and Thrissur districts. A driver was killed in a mudslide incident that happened in Ernakulam district.

As per the weatherman, Kerala has received 833.8 mm rain during the period of October 1 to 15 while the normal average rainfall was 407.2 mm. There is a departure of 105 per cent.

Pathanamthitta district received 194 per cent extra rain during this period, followed by Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode districts showing 127, 116 and 111 per cent large excess departure.

On Sunday, the eastern part of Kollam district received heavy rainfall with the weather station at Punalur recording 11.7 cm rain in the last 24 hours. This resulted in swelling of major rivers and streams in the region affecting the areas of Pathanamthitta and Kollam district downstream towards the west.

Many varsities in the state have postponed the exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to the incessant rain while collectors of seven south central districts have declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Monday.

"The cyclonic circulation over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea off Karnataka, north Kerala coasts extending up to mid tropospheric level persists," the IMD said.

The authorities also warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

