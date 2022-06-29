Heavy Rains, Landslides Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh; Two Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

Incessant rains battered Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering floods and landslides that snapped connectivity and affected lives, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, two more people died in landslides, while a search operation was underway for another two persons who went missing, they said.

A laborer working at the water treatment plant in Hollongi was buried alive in a massive landslide on Tuesday. His body was retrieved late in the night, officials said.

In West Siang district, a construction worker engaged in the Trans Arunachal Highway project was buried alive in a landslide near Darla village.

The deceased was identified as Tilu Kalandi, a native of Laluk in Assam's Lakhimpur district, officials said.

The search for two missing persons continued in the Huto Village of Papum Pare district. NDRF and SDRF personnel are involved in the operation, district disaster management officer Nima Tashi said.

So far, 17 people have been killed in this year's flood and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. Six labourers engaged by the 1448 Bridge Construction Company (BCC) were rescued from the flood in the Siang district. Their camp at Boleng was washed away by the overflowing Siang river.

The rains and landslides have cut off many areas of the state, most of which are remote.

The Chimpu-Hollongi Road is blocked by landslides in Papum Pare, Pangin-Boleng Road is blocked in Siang, Boleng-Rumgong Road in West Siang and Balemu-Bomdila Road in West Kameng, officials said.

Many villages and towns located in the foothill areas in Papum Pare district have been cut off. Roads have been damaged in Tarasso, Balijan, Hollongi, Kakoi, Dirga Dafla and Borhill.

In East Siang districts, waters of the overflowing Sibo Korong river flooded many villages on its banks. The waters of the Pagla river have also flooded some areas, including Sibut village. The Tebo stream is also in spate but no damage has been reported, officials said.

Several link roads in state capital Itanagar are also blocked.

The rains have damaged roads in Abotani Colony, Dokum Doni Colony, ESS Colony, Ajin Colony and Dariya Hill. Besides, the Pagatara Road and Donyi Polo Road have also been affected. Seven houses were fully damaged and a few houses inundated in the Pagatara area.

In nearby Naharlagun, the affected areas include Takar Colony and Pachin Colony.

The rains have affected drinking water supply and power supply towers, crippling normal life. Agriculture land and horticulture crops in many districts have also been affected.

Over 7,000 people are suffering due to the floods in 52 villages of the state, officials said.

All schools and colleges have been shut for three days in Itanagar due to the rains.

Four temporary relief camps have been set up in the city, while people living in vulnerable areas were asked to move to safer locations. PTI UPL SOM SOM

