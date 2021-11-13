Heavy rains lash Kerala, CM appeals to keep extreme vigil

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Incessant rains caused minor landslips and disruption of train service in some parts of Kerala on Saturday, prompting authorities to sound extreme caution in hilly areas, river sides and tourist centres as the weatherman issued a 'red alert' for Thiruvananthapuram district.

As per the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rains were predicted in Thiruvananthapuram while an 'orange alert', warning very heavy rainfall, was issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to IMD.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said in view of the heavy rains, emergency relief camps would be opened in landslide/landslip and flood prone areas.

As the westerly winds gaining strength in the southern state, the heavy rain situation is continuing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, he said.

"As there is a possibility of widespread rainfall in the coming hours, directions have been given to show extreme vigil in high ranges, riversides and tourist centres," Vijayan said.

According to reports, a new low pressure area is likely to be formed in the Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours, and it was expected to reach the middle east side of the Bay of Bengal by November 15 and be strengthened as extreme low pressure.

Quoting the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, the CM also said there was a possibility of more rainfall than normal in Kerala in the next two weeks, from November 12-25.

Widespread destruction was reported in Thiruvananthapuram district, which has been witnessing continuous heavy downpour since Friday night, prompting the district authorities to sound a vigil for people.

Incessant rains caused landslides in Neyyatinkara–Parassala rail route and in Eraniel - Kulithurai section and waterlogging in Nagercoil Junction- Kanniyakumari section, a southern railway statement said here.

Considering the safety, some train services in the routes were fully or partially cancelled, it added.

A portion of a bridge, located on the national highway in the nearby suburb Neyyattinkara, was washed away in rains.

Rainwater entered shops in the coastal hamlet of Vizhinjam as a canal there overflew.

The high ranges of the district especially Vithura, Ponmudi, Nedumangadu, Palode and so on are witnessing incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara and Peppara dams here were raised in the morning, the district authorities added.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. PTI LGK ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)