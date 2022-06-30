Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues Alerts Predicting More Showers For Next Two Days

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

As per the official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rains, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.

Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.

According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday.

Mumbai had received just 11.72% rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.

Meanwhile, flooding was witnessed in some parts of the city, prompting the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

Buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said.

Railway authorities claimed that the suburban trains were running normally.

"It's raining heavily in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Byculla and Kurla sections. Trains are running," Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway tweeted.

Some commuters, however, claimed that the train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)