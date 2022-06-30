Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of South Gujarat; More Showers Likely In Next Three Days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south Gujarat over the last 24 hours and more downpour is expected in the region in the next three days, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state emergency operations center (SEOC), heavy rainfall was witnessed in some talukas of Surat, Narmada and Navsari districts of south Gujarat between 6 am and 12 pm on Thursday.

Valsad taluka of Valsad district received a staggering 159 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 6 am, a release by the SEOC said.

Parts of Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Valsad districts of south Gujarat are likely to receive more rainfall in the next three days, said Manorama Mohanty, the director of Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places of the region, she said.

"Though there will not be any significant rain in Saurashtra and Kutch region today, the rainfall activity will gain momentum from tomorrow and may bring heavy rainfall in some parts of that region on July 3 and 4," Mohanty said.

The SEOC said the Umarpada tehsil of Surat received 143 mm of rain between 6 am and 12 pm, followed by Dediapada (Narmada) with 76 mm, Mangrol (Surat) with 69 mm, Gandevi (Navsari) with 67 mm, Sagbara (Narmada) with 61 mm and Kamrej (Surat) with 58 mm rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 6 am, Valsad tehsil received 159 mm rain, while Pardi tehsil of Valsad district received 89 mm, it said.

According to officials, waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas of Valsad town and some parts of Surat, such as Varachha, Kapodra, Mahidharpura and Patel Wadi.

