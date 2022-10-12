The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu, and Rayalaseema during the next five days and over interior Karnataka during the next two days. Moreover, fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar on October 11 and 12, 2022. The department issued a red alert of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange alert of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till October 12, it said.

The conditions for the southwest monsoon withdrawal are also becoming favourable from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rainfall over TN, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, and lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 11th; Konkan & Goa on 12th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from 11th to 15th; Rayalaseema from 11th to 13th & 15th; North interior Karnataka on 11th & 12th; South interior Karnataka on 11th, 12th & 15th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 13th & 14th and Kerala & Mahe 15th October, 2022.

For Delhi, the weather office has forecast cloudy sky with light rain on October 12. The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday, October 12 are likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

Image: PTI