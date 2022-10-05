The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted intense spells of rain likely to commence over Uttar Pradesh from October 05th to 08th and over Uttarakhand from 06th to 08th October, 2022. During the next three days, heavy rain spells is expected over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The withdrawal of the monsoon line continues through Uttarkashi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Bharuch.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 07th October, 2022. Notably on October 4, a massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 peak killing 10 mountaineers and injuring many.

National flash flood guidance (NFFG)

As per the NFFG for the next 36 hours, flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha met sub-divisions.

Squally weather with winds gusting upto 65kmph is very likely over West-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Andhra Pradesh coasts, Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area. Squally winds gusting upto 65kmph is likely over the southwest Arabian sea along and off Somalia coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

