Heavy Rains: Sonna Barrage In Karnataka Releases 13,000 Cusecs Of Water Into Bhima River

Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Executive Engineer Ashok Jhaka said on Monday that after a significant downpour in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, the Sonna barrage released 13,000 cusecs of water into the Bhima river in the region. As per ANI, Jhaka said, “gates of Sonna barrage opened to release 13,000 cusecs of water in Bhima river in Kalaburagi, following heavy rainfall in the region."

The severe rains in the past have resulted in higher water intensity levels at the Sonna barrage on the Bhima river in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district in Karnataka. Torrential downpours caused flooding in many regions of Karnataka, particularly in the north, triggering landslides in numerous Malnad and coastline districts. According to the India Meteorological Department, coasts of Karnataka may see heavy to heavy downpours today, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In 2020, the Sonna barrage released nearly 7,80,000 cusecs of water into the Bhima river again due to the heavy rainfall in regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra. This year, Karnataka has received significant rain this month after a dry period in August. This kind of heavy rainfall has occurred for the second time in the previous three months, specialists have advised the state administration to take immediate action to avoid a flood-like catastrophe. While the state's rainfall slowed in August, resulting in a 47% shortfall, there is a prediction of heavy rain in September.

Other developments in Karnataka

Apart from this, the Karnataka government has recently released a new set of guidelines with limitations to be obeyed during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Meanwhile, celebrations are only permitted in districts with a COVID-19 positivity rating of less than 2%. On Sunday, September 5, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai convened a special meeting with district commissioners, district authority officers, health experts, the state revenue minister, the health minister, and others to discuss the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi commemorations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state administration issued ordinance setting rules and limitations for festivities following a thorough discussion on the matter. As per the guidelines discussed in the meeting, Districts having a positive rate of more than 2% will not be permitted to host any activities or programs. The restrictions also limit the number of persons who can participate in the celebration. During the idol immersion, the number is limited to a maximum of 20 people. Furthermore, no celebrations will be permitted after 9 pm since night curfews will remain in effect across the state.

Image Credit: ANI