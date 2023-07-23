Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods In Gujarat’s Junagadh; IMD Issues ‘red Alert’

As heavy rains continue to lash several districts in Gujarat’s south and Saurashtra regions triggering a flood-like situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the state on July 23. In addition to this, an isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch has been forecasted for July 24. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Junagadh district as heavy rains wreaked havoc with cars and animals being washed away by rivers.

The city of Junagadh is suffering a flood situation after it received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours on Saturday, July 22. While people were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places, several cattles were washed away due to the strong current of floods. In response to the incessant rain situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been placed on high alert. As of now, more than 250 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

Red alert for Junagadh

In view of the heavy downpour, the weather forecasting agency has issued a ‘red alert’ for Junagadh after the situation turned grim following the incessant rainfall. The weather department has issued a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat on July 23 and 24.

Apart from Junagadh, IMD has also issued a ‘red alert’ districts, including Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Surat. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Kutch, while ‘yellow’ alert has been raised for Surendranagar, Dahod, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari. The alerts will be operational till July 24.

Heavy rains batter Junagadh

As Gujarat was witnessing heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, visuals of massive flooding emerged from Junagadh. A video of several buffaloes surfaced on the internet were several buffaloes were washed away due to the water force. Several parked vehicles were also seen sweeping away in gushing waters in the city.