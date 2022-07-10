Heavy rains: Water level rises in Nethravati river

Mangaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The water level in the Nethravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada (DK) district has risen to the danger level of 8.5 metre on Sunday.

The water level, which stood at 6.8 metre on Saturday rose considerably in the evening and at Uppinangady, it touched the danger level Sunday morning, official sources said.

All low-lying areas of the river basin in Bantwal have been inundated in the heavy rains lashing the district for the past few days.

The district administration has taken steps to shift people living in the locality to safer places. Areas including Panemangaluru, Kanchikar market, Jakribettu, Kaikunje Bastipadpu are submerged.

Bantwal taluk tahsildar Smitharamu and police officials are camping in the affected areas and taking up precautionary measures, the sources said.

Boats, diving experts and fire service personnel have been called to the area in view of the red alert in the region issued by the meteorological department till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sea erosion worsened in several parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Heavy destruction to coast occurred at Sashihithlu, Uchchila, Ulla and Batpady in DK district, while areas including Maravanthe, Kaup, Padubidri, Shiroor and Kirimanjeshwara in Udupi were also affected. PTI MVG MVG SS SS

