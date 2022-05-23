Last Updated:

Heavy Rains With Gusty Winds And Thunderstorm Hit Delhi; Flights Delayed/cancelled

Heavy rains & strong gusty winds with thunderstorms were reported in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday. Flights from Delhi have been cancelled or delayed

Written By
Megha Rawat




Several regions of Delhi and NCR were hit by strong winds with severe rainfall and thunderstorms. Power cuts were also reported in various regions of the national capital. 

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the Palam area of the national capital Delhi were severely affected on Monday morning due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport Authority has requested passengers to check on the concerned airline to receive updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport posted on its official Twitter handle.

Furthermore, strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, led to the uprooting of trees in several parts of Delhi, as reported by ANI. 

Heavy Downpours due to cyclonic circulation: Skymet VP Palawat

Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat said, “Downpour was recorded on Monday morning as the weather system has been impacted due to cyclonic circulation over North India. This circulation would also impact Eastern India.”

“Heavy rainfall was reported in the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and the western parts of Uttar Pradesh. Several regions are waterlogged and trees are uprooted due to heavy downpours,” Skymet VP further added. 

He further said, “These pre-monsoon showers will continue for a day or two. People are advised to stay indoors due to road blockages. However, temperature in the national capital has been dipping down, giving major relief to the residents.”

IMD predicts rainfall in several regions of Delhi

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted on Monday that several regions of Delhi and its adjoining areas including NCR would receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds at a speed of 60-90 km/h continuously for the next two hours. 

Several regions reported roads being blocked as trees were uprooted due to strong gusty winds and heavy rains. IMD has requested people to stay indoors and avoid travel as it would highly impact vulnerable structures, traffic, and visibility in several regions.

Earlier on Friday, after severe rain and thunderstorms in the national capital of Delhi and adjacent areas, around 11 flights, including that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were diverted from Delhi airport to other airports. Due to adverse weather, some planes were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Agra, according to the Indian news agency ANI.

According to the report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight was diverted to Agra due to unfavorable weather in the national capital Delhi. He was heading back to the national capital Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat’s Vadodara where he addressed a public gathering on Friday. 

However, rainfall in areas of Delhi-NCR provided a much-needed reprieve from the sweltering heat, with the winds resulting in a dip in temperature. Earlier on Saturday, IMD had predicted strong gusty winds with thunderstorms and light/moderate rainfall in Delhi and NCR. IMD issued a warning of severe rains with a partly cloudy sky for the next three to four days. 


 

Tags: Delhi, Delhi rains, Delhi airport
First Published:
