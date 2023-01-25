Heavy Shooting Stones In Panthyal Of Jammu Leads To Closure Of 'only' NH Connecting Valley

Owing to shooting stones at Panthyal in Ramban district of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been closed till further clearance.

Following this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paused his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, the party informed. The foot march will resume Friday morning, while January 26 will be a rest day.

January 16’ massive landslide

As heavy rainfall and incidents of shooting stones continue to be reported at Panthyal and other vulnerable areas on the stretch between Ramban and Banihal, the steel tunnel was almost completely destroyed and the traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway came to a grinding halt on January 16.

"NH 44 UPDATE: Continuous shooting stones have damaged the steel tunnel to a large extent. Traffic will not ply till clearance work completes," said SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, who is also SSP traffic.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police further informed, “Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW in view of heavy shooting stones continuing at Panthyal, some Gardeners of Steel Tunnel fell down on the road."

Traffic update at 1200 hrs.

Traffic movement stopped from both side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW in view of heavy shooting stones are continued at Panthyal, some Guardners of steel Tunnel are fell down on the road. @DivisionalComm1 @ZPHQJammu @diprjk @ddnews_jammu @ddnewsSrinagar — J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) January 16, 2023

Army’ quick response to distress

It is pertinent to note that on January 15, the Indian Army saved the life of a pregnant woman. A defence spokesperson said, "Responding swiftly to a distress call, Army troops waded through four to six feet of snow for over 14 km to rescue a pregnant woman to hospital in Ramban district of J&K."

"Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and very slippery. Realising the criticality of the situation, rescue and medical teams of the Indian Army immediately responded to the distress call, risking their own safety," the defence spokesperson added.