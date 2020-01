Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Manali and Kufri, received heavy snowfall. While the tourists enjoyed the snowfall, but roads have been blocked in the entire state due to the snow. Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures. Most of the other parts of the state received light to moderate rain.