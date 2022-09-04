Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Forecast In Parts Of Sub-Himalayan Bengal

The met department on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next 24 hours.

A met department statement said here that heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from seven to 20 centimetre is very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar district.

Heavy rainfall of seven cm to 11 cm is also likely at one or two places of Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts of the north Bengal region, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will also take place in some parts the neighbouring state of Sikkim in the next 24 hours, the statement said.

The monsoon trough line is now lying centred on north Bengal which will cause heavy rainfall.

Several parts of south Bengal will experience light to moderate showers typical of the monsoon season, a met office spokesperson said.