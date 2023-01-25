'Heights Of Intolerance': Anil Antony Slams Cong's Hypocrisy On Free Speech Post Quitting

Anil Antony, the son of senior Congressman and former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony issued his first response moments after tendering his resignation from his "roles" in the grand old party. This comes after Anil Antony had to face the ire of his own party after he raised an objection to the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been banned by the central government.

According to Antony, he received threatening calls and hate messages after he tweeted in the 'interest of the country'. Exposing the hypocrisy of his own party, Anil Antony stated that on one hand, Congress claims to stand for freedom of speech while on the other, it instantly becomes 'intolerant' if someone expresses personal views which differ from the party's ideology.

Anil Antony exposes Congress' hypocrisy, terms it 'highly intolerant'

He said, "This is hurtful for me as a person as somebody who has been deeply involved with the Congress party although my life and coming from a place where my father has been in this organisation for the last 6 decades. I do feel whatever that happened in the last 24 hours, especially from certain corners of Congress has not been the best of any responses. And I think at this point in time it is the best course of action."

Anil Antony added that he tweeted with the country's interest in mind after which he started receiving certain comments, lots of calls, and messages to retract the tweet, and was bombarded with hate messages as well as abuses on social media platforms.

"I have been opposing BJP in many things throughout my life. However, when it comes to our core national interests like- sovereignty, security, and integrity, one shouldn't be playing with the fire as it will cause long-term ramifications. So, this is why when it came to the BBC documentary, I made an innocuous observation that it came from a certain place and we need to be cautious but in the next few hours I was bashed on the social media platforms," he said.

#BREAKING | Anil Antony's first response after resigning from Congress says 'BBC comes from certain place and we should be cautious about it'.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5sas08cgDE pic.twitter.com/laIvpIqFqL — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2023

He added, "At the end of the day, I don't think I should be working with such kinds of people. This is very disappointing as now it has come down to a place in politics where one will go to any extent to oppose the opposition parties even if it is against the country's interest and not even spare own party members. This is the height of intolerance".

While speaking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, "It is very disappointing because we have your leader Rahul Gandhi who is walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of love and his supporters are sadly tearing down everything he is trying to achieve".

On being asked whether he has spoken to the Congress high command and father AK Antony, he said, "This is my personal decision and they have to accept it. I took it after a lot of thought and have not discussed it with anybody including my father as he is traveling for now. I have always been a Congressman and it won't change but at this juncture, I think it will be best for the party to not let this going."

Antony said that many people have quit including veterans and young leaders but the party needs to introspect about why this is happening. In conclusion, he said, "On the one hand, you stand for free speech, and at the same time you show intolerance is worst in the political spectrum."

LIVE | Resignation is my personal decision, and Congress has to accept it: Anil Antony.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5sas08cgDE pic.twitter.com/dvGbahkDfW — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2023

Anil Antony resigns from Congress

Taking to Twitter, Anil Antony posted his resignation letter and said, "I have resigned from my roles in @INCIndia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below."