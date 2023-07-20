The barbaric video from Manipur showing 2 women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted has shaken the conscience of the Nation. In the clip, which was recorded on May 4, an armed mob of men was seen forcibly parading two naked women in a rural area of Manipur before a gangrape was committed. The incident took place in the Kangpokpi district, where Republic reported from on Thursday. Over 2 months later, the crime scene is overrun by vegetation, but is unmistakably the same and wears and eerie and abandoned appearance.

Manipur horror crime scene deserted, village a ghost town

The road where the women were forced to turn towards an empty field can be seen curving into a village. The hills surrounding the location are the same. The houses in the vicinity are sparsely populated, with the nearby village largely abandoned. As Republic's Aniruddha Bhakat reported from the spot, an odd cyclist was seen peddling slowly down the road where vehicles and pedestrians are now few and far between.

The location itself is about 40km from the state capital, Imphal, and is surrounded on both sides by agricultural fields. There is a clump of trees obscuring several of the houses just a few hundred metres from the area, where in the video, the men could be seen taking one woman and then another into one of the fields. In the video they were seen beating and sexually assaulting the women, who begged and pleaded to no avail.

FIR exposes scale of Manipur Police's inaction

As per the latest inputs, the police has identified the suspects in the video and has assured that they will be arrested by the end of the day on Thursday. The FIR in the case has revealed the true extent of the police's lax approach. The incident occurred on May 4 and complaint was filed on May 18 but the FIR was only registered on June 21.

The complaint revealed that there had been 3 women and 2 men who had fled to a forest to escape a hundreds-strong mob, and were rescued by police. But the police party ran into the group of men seen in the video and the villagers were 'snatched' from them. The two men were killed for attempting to save the women, whom the mob stripped naked and gangraped. At least 30 men were seen in the video.