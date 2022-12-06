Held Over Fake Morbi Tweet, TMC's Saket Gokhale Asks 'Why Aren't Oreva Owners Detained?'

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale was detained by Gujarat police' cyber crime branch team, he was confronted by Republic upon being brought to Ahmedabad. In his defence over his detention for spreading alleged fake news in relation to the Morbi bridge disaster, Gokhale responded that he was being detained for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, however, the Oreva group owners (who were contracted to refurbish the bridge) are not arrested yet.

Speaking to Republic, the arrested TMC leader said, "The irony is that I am detained because it was about Morbi, but the Oreva owners are yet not arrested."

Detained TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Taken To Ahmedabad

Gokhale was taken to Ahmedabad for further interrogation after being picked up in Jaipur. TMC immediately alleged a "political vendetta" after he was arrested from Jaipur airport. In the latest development, the crime branch has sought 5 days custody of Gokhale.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which Goakhle was arrested and alleged the reason being his tweet on the Morbi bridge tragedy. He tweeted, "Saket took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, Gujarat Police were at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Mother and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings."

"The cooked-up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level."

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Gokhale has made no mistake and that he has been arrested as he tweeted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Saket Gokhale had tweeted

Saket Gokhale had tweeted what has emerged to be fake news inflating the cost of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi to take stock of the bridge tragedy.