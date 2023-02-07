Helpline Numbers Issued For Non-resident Rajasthanis Stuck In Turkey, Syria

A state government foundation has issued helpline numbers for non-resident Rajasthanis (NRR) seeking assistance in the earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Those seeking help can reach the foundation at: +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111 and 011-23070807.

"We have launched these helpline numbers to ensure that no NRR goes unattended during this crisis. The foundation will coordinate to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster," Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said.

"We are working to ensure that all affected individuals get the much needed assistance as soon as possible," he said.

Rajasthan Foundation is a platform of the state government to connect non-resident Rajasthanis.