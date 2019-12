BJP MP Hema Malini and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal strongly condemned the brutal gangrape and murder of a 25-year old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. Hema Malini said that laws must be enacted where the culprits are totally isolated from the society. Meanwhile, Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticized the lack of seriousness when it comes to implementing laws and delivering justice.