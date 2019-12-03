Hema Malini Expresses Concern Over Low Enrollment Of Children In Schools

BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker Hema Malini on Tuesday expressed concern over the low enrollment of children in schools. She urged the government to implement the public-private partnership model to improve quality education. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Malini highlighted the deplorable conditions under which schools in rural areas are operating.

'Children are unable to enrol in the school'

"I want to say that after 62 years of Independence, the Right to Education law was implemented which resulted in the increase in the number of schools in the country and new teachers were appointed, which resulted in the higher enrollment to children in school. However, today enrollment is less than 60%. Children are unable to enrol in schools, " she said.

'The scheme could not properly be implemented'

The Mathura MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the integrated education scheme which resulted in a lot of improvement in the education system. However, she claimed that due to the negligence of the state governments, the scheme could not be properly implemented. "I want to thank PM Modi due to his initiative, the Centre implemented the integrated education scheme which resulted in a lot of improvement in the education system. However, due to negligence of state governments, the scheme could not properly be implemented," the BJP MP said.

She added, "At many places (rural) in my constituency, schools are being operated in open. Children in villages are not receiving a quality education. I urge the government to implement a public-private partnership model to improve quality education in schools."

'Once they go to jail, they should not be released at all'

Commenting on the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Hema Malini that rapists should be kept in jail permanently. Her comments came a day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that rapists should be 'brought out in public and lynched'. "Each day we hear about women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently. Once they go in jail, they should not be released at all," the BJP MP told the reporters.

(With ANI inputs)