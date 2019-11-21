The Debate
Hema Malini On Monkey Menace: They've Picked Up Human Food Habits, Want Samosas & Frooti

General News

Hema Malini on Thursday raised in Parliament the problems people of her constituency Mathura face because of stray monkeys. Watch what the MP had to say

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Hema Malini on Thursday raised in Parliament the problems people of her constituency Mathura face because of stray monkeys, saying tourists feed them "Frooti (Mango drink)" and fried food like "Samosa and Kachori", which not only adversely affects the health of the simians but also of local people. She has demanded a "safari" be created for monkeys in the city.

BJP MP from Mathura on Thursday said, "I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for the safety of monkeys. Also, there should be fruit-bearing trees in forests. Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them. They don't want fruits now, but samosa & fruity."

