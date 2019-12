BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini on Tuesday, December 3, reacted to the Hyderabad horror case of an alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman veterinarian. She said, "It is extremely important to solve it as soon as possible because every day we are hearing this kind of a thing happening to women, women being harassed by these people. The decision should be taken in a way that the culprit should not be able to come out in the society."