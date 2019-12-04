Hema Malini Says A Quick Solution Is Needed To Solve Crimes Against Women

BJP MP Hema Malini has said that the Hyderabad murder case involving the 27-year old Doctor should be solved immediately. She was asked about the topic on Tuesday morning before the Parliament session.

'Should be kept in jail forever'

Malini said, "This case should be solved as soon as possible. Every day we are hearing these kinds of incidents happening to women. The decision taken should be such that the culprit never comes out of jail. He will instigate others and because of that other people might be inspired to do the same, which is so dirty, harassing, and horrible to hear about women and small children being troubled by such hooligans." She was questioned about the Telangana Chief Minister's response and she said that she cannot comment on others, but said that "my government will find a solution as soon as possible."

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty also spoke about the incident and said, "She said that laws need to be made so strong that people think twice about even looking at women in the wrong way. She also said that there is a need for an immediate punishment for the victim's parent's sake. Culprits should not be kept for years, money should not be wasted on them and for their needs like food, upkeep etc.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for a daily hearing to punish those responsible as soon as possible. Soundararajan described the incident as "tragic and shocking" and said it had lowered the morale of girls and women, who were feeling unsafe. "We will rectify the lapses in the system with regard to women's safety," she said.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta said that the government should take a different approach. She recommended that the government should appoint psychologists to find out what made the accused commit the crime and then decide the punishment. Gutta had earlier condemned the incident and stressed how traumatizing it was for the families when an incident like this occurs.

