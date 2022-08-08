Hemant Soren Asks Centre To Get Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Pending Dues Of Mining Companies Released

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked the Centre to get Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues pending with mining companies released so that the money could be utilised for all-round development of the state.

Soren was in the steel city to pay homage to JMM President Nirmal Mahato on his 35th death anniversary.

Soren said mineral-rich Jharkhand has been providing minerals across the country but the state was deprived of adequate royalty.

The chief minister claimed that Rupees one lakh thirty-six crore dues were pending with mining companies and urged the union government to get it released so that the money could be utilised for an all-round development of the state.

Addressing a meeting at Uliyan in Kadma area here, Soren said the state was facing a drought-like situation and the government was working in the interest of farmers community.

The government was also chalking out a strategy to ensure irrigation of agricultural land.

Expressing concern over the developing "concrete jungle" in the state, Soren said his government has brought in a scheme and asked people to get five unit of electricity free by planting a fruit sapling in their houses in urban areas.

The chief minister urged the masses to contribute unitedly for the development of the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)