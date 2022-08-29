'Hemant Soren Most Popular In Jharkhand, His Wife Understands Politics' Says His Father-in-law

Jharkhand's embattled chief minister Hemant Soren got a vote of support from neighbouring tribal dominated Mayurbhanj in Odisha where his in-laws live and where people are watching developments in Ranchi with avid interest.

Capitan Ampa Murmu, Soren's father-in-law, whose roots too are in the same area in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj from where President Droupadi Murmu hails, said he hoped the chief minister who "remains popular" will "come out clean".

The former army man in an interview to PTI also asserted if the need arose, his daughter, Kalpana, was capable to take on her husband's baton and handle politics independently.

Damayanti Besra, Santali author and Padma Shri winner also asserted that after the election of Droupadi Murmu has changed perceptions and a woman tribal chief minister would now be far more acceptable.

“My son-in-law has been targeted by opponents which is natural in politics. As he enjoys popularity as well as support from alliance partners, he may come out clean,” Murmu told PTI.

Murmu felt his son-in-law has become a victim of his own magnanimity as he excused all his political rivals and allowed them to operate freely.

"Today, those who had benefited from his liberal mindset are out to target him due to nasty politics ... (but) God is there to help him out," he said.

Hemant should take a lesson from the current development and act against political opponent at an appropriate time, Murmu suggested.

Asked about the political buzz suggesting that his daughter Kalpana Soren may be named as chief minister of Jharkhand in the event Hemant is disqualified as a legislator, the former member of India’s Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, said: “My daughter is well educated. She has a M Tech degree along with a MBA." "What more qualification is required to take on a big responsibility,” the father asked.

Capt. Murmu said Kalpana was born at Kapurthala in Punjab in 1976 when he was posted in the army base there. “The name Kalpana derives from the word Kapurthala,” he revealed.

“She has been the wife of a chief minister and also a daughter –in-law of the country’s most respected tribal leader. She is a `Bohu' (daughter-in-law) of a political family,” he said.

A mother of two children, Kalpana was married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, Apart from being part of a political family, she is also involved in a number of social works. “Her understanding of (political) issues is different from others. As a wife, she has all along guided Hemant in crisis,” the former Captain said.

Besra said “Droupadi Murmu's election has helped change perceptions ... if Kalpana becomes CM, it will further prove that women from the neglected Mayurbhanj district of Odisha too are also talented." Kalpana Soren hails from Tentala village of Bahalda block. Kalpana and Hemant’s marriage was held according to Santhal rituals in Baripada on February 7, 2006. JMM chief and the then Union Minister Shibu Soren, who is Hemant's father, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Odisha JMM vice-president Prahalad Purty said he believes Hemant Soren will continue as the chief minister of Jharkhand. “The central government led by BJP will not commit the (political) mistake of removing a tribal man from the post of chief minister. If it does, the party will have to pay a very heavy price in both Odisha and Jharkhand,” he claimed. PTI COR AAM JRC JRC