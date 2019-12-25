Hemant Soren, Shibu Soren And Alliance Leaders Leave For Raj Bhawan To Meet Governor

Working president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren along with Shibu Soren and other alliance leaders met the governor at Raj Bhawan. The JMM leader handed over a letter of support from the newly-elected MLAs to the Governor, he was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh, newly elected Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, Congress State president Rameswar Oraon and newly-elected MLAs of the alliance at the meeting with the Governor. The visual shows the leaders leave for Raj Bhawan ahead of the meeting with the governor.