Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As CM Of Jharkhand On December 29

Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu has invited JMM leader, Hemant Soren to swear in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29 in Ranchi. Hemant Soren on Tuesday, met the Governor along with Congress leaders R P N Singh, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, and former Jharkhand CM and JVM chief Babulal Marandi to stake claim to form the government after a thumping victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

Hemant Soren after meeting the Jharkhand Governor said, "Leaders of the alliance along with Babulal Marandi met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. On 29th, the swearing-in ceremony will be held."

Hemant Soren meets Babulal Marandi

Earlier today, Hemant Soren made a courtesy visit to Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi to seek his blessings. Babulal Marandi, who has been elected from Raj Dhanwar assembly constituency said, "Hemant Soren has come to meet me with a big heart. Even though we fought against each other in elections, our goal is common i.e to work for the upliftment of poor and downtrodden. Henceforth, the three elected MLAs of my party have decided to give unconditional support to Hemant Soren and I will also give a letter of support."

Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the second time on December 29. JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats and with the support of 3 JVM MLAs, their strength has gone up to 50. Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren has been the Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice.

