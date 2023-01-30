Henchmen Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Open Fire At Jaipur Club; Issue Open Threat

Two henchmen of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang fired over 17 rounds at a club near Jawahar Circle in Jaipur on Saturday night. Shooters threatened the owner and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, sources said.

Moments after the gunfire, one of the henchmen Ritik Thakurani alias Ritik Boxer posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the incident. According to sources, both the henchmen -- Ritik Boxer and Anmol Bishnoi -- fired at the hotel and posted on Facebook.

Claiming ownership of the firing, Ritik Boxer said, "The firing that took place at G Club in Jaipur was done by me. Ritik Boxer, Anmol Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang). Remember everyone's number will come."

According to the police, the firing took place late on Saturday night when the owner of a hotel near Jawahar Circle entered the premises. The henchmen fired at the hotel which is near G-Club located in the posh Jawahar Circle area near Airport Plaza in Jaipur. The police suspect that the firing was meant to scare the owner and have him pay the protection money of Rs 1 crore.