Her-Storic Moment: All-women March Past, Tableaux At 2024 Republic Day Parade

India's Republic Day parade, one of the country's grandest displays of military and cultural prowess, has taken a bold step towards gender equality. In a historic move or more precisely "her-storic", the 2024 Republic Day parade will see the participation of only women in march pasts, tableaux and performances.

According to Defence sources, a note has been circulated by the ceremonial branch of the Ministry of Defence to all the defence forces and other important stakeholders pertaining to the Republic Day parade. "After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path," sources told ANI.

The decision to host the all-women parade in the upcoming year has been communicated by the Defence Ministry to other departments and Ministries, including Home Affairs, Culture, and Urban Development.

Ladies First: Republic Day 2024 celebrates women in a big way

The Republic Day parade, which takes place every year on January 26, celebrates the day on which India's constitution came into effect in 1950. The parade is a showcase of India's military might and cultural diversity, with participants from all over the country.

The 2024 parade, with its focus on female participation, is a significant step towards breaking down gender barriers in traditionally male-dominated areas. The parade will see the women who will be participating in the parade come from various branches of the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Apart from the march pasts by forces, the parade will also feature tableaux and performances by women, highlighting their achievements and contributions to society. This is an important moment for India, as it sends a strong message about the country's commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Notably, this decision comes at a time when there is a major effort to promote female participation in various sectors, including the military. Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable shift towards promoting women's participation in the Indian military. In particular, the defence forces and paramilitary contingents have taken steps to choose women as contingent commanders and deputy commanders, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to promote gender equality in all sectors of society.

It is due to these opportunities that women have been able to be fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and have also been inducted into Army as jawans. It is pertinent to mention that recently, the Army also opened up the Regiment of Artillery for women officers.

