WATCH: How India United To Applaud Thunderously For Coronavirus Warriors On Janta Curfew

Citizens across the country came together minutes before 5 o'clock on Sunday to applaud doctors, police forces, media, and other working officials amid the Coronavirus pandemic. People stood out in their balconies clapping, banging steel plates, ringing bells to applaud efforts of the respective forces. Citizens also observed a self-imposed curfew - Janta Curfew - on Sunday as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. There are 341 active Coronavirus cases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India has gone up to seven with two fatalities being reported in Maharashtra and Bihar.

75 districts locked down

Amid the pandemic, the Central Government on Sunday announced that the 75 districts in India with confirmed Coronavirus cases have been placed under lockdown till March 31. It also stated that all passenger train services have been suspended until March 31. Only goods trains will ply. Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31, 2020.

READ | MASSIVE: Railways Suspends All Passenger Train Operations Till March 31

READ | West Bengal To Open Schools During 'Janata Curfew' To Distribute Mid-day Meals