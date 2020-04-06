The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID Ground Report: Republic Report From 5 Of Mumbai's Most Critical Containment Zones

General News

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, here's Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy's report from 5 key containment zones in the city

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Monday in a drive-through from various containment zones in Mumbai revealed the situation on the ground and how people are abiding by the guidelines and restriction enforced by the police. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has demarcated over 241 containment zones. 

In the video, one can see ground report from Elphinstone Road, Wadala, Bombay Port Trust, Dharavi, and Worli. These places in the city have received positive cases and are announced as the COVID-19 hotspots by the BMC. So far 406 coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai alone, taking the state total to 690 cases. 

READ | Students Of Classes 1 To 8 To Be Promoted Without Final Exams: Haryana CM Khattar

READ | Tigers In New York Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19, First Known Case In World

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
PM Modi
INDIA SHINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS