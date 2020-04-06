COVID Ground Report: Republic Report From 5 Of Mumbai's Most Critical Containment Zones

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Monday in a drive-through from various containment zones in Mumbai revealed the situation on the ground and how people are abiding by the guidelines and restriction enforced by the police. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has demarcated over 241 containment zones.

In the video, one can see ground report from Elphinstone Road, Wadala, Bombay Port Trust, Dharavi, and Worli. These places in the city have received positive cases and are announced as the COVID-19 hotspots by the BMC. So far 406 coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai alone, taking the state total to 690 cases.

READ | Students Of Classes 1 To 8 To Be Promoted Without Final Exams: Haryana CM Khattar

READ | Tigers In New York Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19, First Known Case In World