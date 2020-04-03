WATCH: Mumbai's Dharavi Under Containment After 3 Coronavirus Confirmations

In an exclusive ground report from Mumbai's Dharavi, Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday revealed the situation in the area after three positive coronavirus cases were reported from Dharavi.

In the video, one can see the area contained by the police and also barricades and naka bandi's put up by the police. There are also civic workers and community workers to ensure that people do not get out of their times during this critical time. Dharavi is a very densely populated area of Mumbai with over one million people living in five square kilometer area. The BMC has already created containment zones where these two cases were found and restricted the movement of over 2,500 persons in these areas.

Three positive cases in Dharavi

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in the Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said. This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi, considered to be Asia's biggest slum with a high population density. On April 1, a 56-year-old garment shop owner living in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Dharavi became the first person from the area to test positive for coronavirus. He died on the same evening. On Thursday morning a municipal sweeper who lived in Worli but was posted at Dharavi tested positive.

