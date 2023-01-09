Here's A Look At PM Modi's 'decades Old' Relationship With Pravasi Bharatiyas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore but his relationship with the Indian diaspora is decades old. PM Modi, since his tenure began as the Prime Minister, has been involved in building relationships with Indians across the world.

In fact, PM Modi, while he use to work as a young Karyakarta, travelled across the world and established personal relationships with the Indians living abroad.

Celebrating PM Modi's relationships with the Indian diaspora, a Twitter account named Modi Archive, which narrates the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, and videos, tweets PM Modi's old pictures and instances to explore his bond with the Indians living outside the country.

Taking to Twitter, the account Modi Archive wrote, "PM Modi's relationship with the diaspora is decades old. As a young karyakarta, he traveled all over the world, establishing personal relationships with Indians across the world. On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we explore PM Narendra Modi's bond with the Indian diaspora."

Another tweet read, "Modi built ties across continents during the 1990s during his travels representing the BJP." The tweet further quoted PM Modi's talking about his experience, “I was lucky to visit more than 40 countries & because of that I got very good exposure. I understood how the world is moving, what type of things are developing & where my country stood."

"In 2003, Modi attended the inaugural Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in New Delhi. Speaking to NRIs, he revealed his plans to adopt e-governance to bring transparency to his governance. He outlined his vision of 'Gujarat Unlimited' and urged them to promote India as a tourist destination," a third tweet read.

PM Modi terms Indian diaspora as 'Brand Ambassador of India'

Addressing the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, PM Modi said, "I call all Indian diasporas as brand ambassadors of India. Your role as India's brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, Handicraft industry and at the same time of India's millets."

"Today India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the global stage... India is also the host for this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people’s participation," PM Modi added.