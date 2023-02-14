Here's Amit Shah advice To Opposition Parties That Accuse Centre Of Misusing Agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended to the Opposition parties on Tuesday to go to court with their claims that the Central government had used investigative agencies against them.

In response to claims that the Centre misused investigative agencies, Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to ANI said, "Why don't they file a lawsuit? I advised going to court with proof when the Pegasus problem was brought up, but they chose not to."

They only know how to make a ruckus, says Amit Shah

“They only know how to create ruckus, the court is not in our possession, why don't they go to the court? I am unable to understand,” Shah said.

It is pertinent to note that multiple Opposition parties have accused the Modi administration with using the Nation's investigation authorities improperly against its rivals. Numerous parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and local parties in Jammu and Kashmir, have made numerous accusations.

On its part, the government has countered that the agencies have freedom to investigate. The Prime Minister jibed the Opposition parties during his recent speeches in Parliament, saying that the ED has managed to unite the Opposition in a way that even the electorate couldn't.