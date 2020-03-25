Here's Arnab Goswami's Lead Story After PM Modi Announces 21-day Corona Lockdown In India

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday expressed his view and appealed to the nation to follow the lockdown in order to defeat the coronavirus.

In the Lead Story of Republic TV's The Debate, he said, "An hour ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the strongest measures yet announced a 21 day pan India lockdown. No exception, no compromise. Three weeks of every Indian staying at home to defeat the coronavirus. Three weeks of no 'Chalta hai' (it's ok). Three weeks of taking the bull by the horns so that we as a nation will defeat corona. Three weeks of making this your only job. Some would say, some would complain, even crib and some would try to make noises right now and create dissent and say no this is too long a period and these are the people we must tackle and take on now."

"Some people will crib that there is no economic package yet but tonight I am clear that the way set by our PM is the only way and it is our only shot. Otherwise, we will have to pay a price that we do not have the shoulder to bear the burden of. We will have to pay a price that will carry on so long that we won't have the stamina to run that far. This is the only way because voluntary lockdowns while helping don't work completely and we cannot have a half-hearted attitude anymore to defeat a virus as potent as the coronavirus," he added.

Lastly, appealing to the viewers, he said, "And my dear viewers lets come together now because this is the only way. The next 21 days will be tough but wen 1.3 billion lives at is a danger then no economic packages, no frustrations, no little stumble, no possible obstacle, no little fear none of it matter. Let's do it for the nation we love and one another. Next 21 days nation first and absolutely no compromise in the fight against coronavirus."

India under lockdown

The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at over 562, with eleven deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

