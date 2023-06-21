Last Updated:

Here's How India's Security Forces Celebrated International Yoga Day

Army personnel organised Yoga sessions in remote areas of Ladakh, near the Pangong Tso lake, the Rajasthan border, and other remote areas.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
Army Navy Airforce International Yoga day
1/10
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, @rajnathsingh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in Yoga on the flight deck of INS Vikrant in Kochi on the occasion of International Yoga Day along with senior Navy officials.  

Army Navy Airforce International Yoga day
2/10
ANI

The Indian Army also participated in the International Yoga Day. The Indian Army performed Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake.

Army Navy Airforce International Yoga day
3/10
14 Corps, @firefurycorps

Army personnel from the Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) organised Yoga at heights of 15,000 ft in remote areas of Ladakh at Hanle Observatory, one of the world's highest sites for optical telescopes.

Army Navy Airforce International Yoga day
4/10
Karnataka Naval Area, @IN_KTKNA

As a run-up to International Yoga Day, Navy personnel from INS Vikramaditya performed Yoga on its flight deck. Also, several Indian Naval ships are conducting Yoga sessions across the Indian Ocean.

CRPF International Yoga day 2023
5/10
CRPF,@crpfindia

Sujoy Thaosen, DG CRPF, and personnel celebrated International Yoga Day at SDG campus.

BSF International Yoga day 2023
6/10
BSF,@BSF_India

Women Border Security Force personnel  performed ‘Vrikshasana’ close to 131 feet long Indian Tricolour on Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu.

ITBP International Yoga Day 2023
7/10
Indo Tibetean Border Police, @ITBP_official

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, the 36th Battalion of ITBP, Lohaghat, and Uttarakhand, practise Yoga at a frontier location.

SSB International Yoga Day 2023
8/10
Sahastra Seema Bal, @53BnSSB_INDIA

The 53rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal performed Yoga at one of the border outposts on the Indo-Bhutan border.

ICG International Yoga Day 2023
9/10
Indian Coast Guard ,@IndiaCoastGuard

Indian Coast Guard station Mayabunder practised Yoga at Jadunath Dweep and Shaitan Singh Dweep. The islands in A&N are named after the Param Veer Chakra awardees, Naik Jadunath Singh and Major Shaitan

Army Navy Airforce International Yoga day
10/10
Indian Air Force, @IAF_MCC

South Western Air Command HQ of IAF observed International Yoga Day 2023 in accordance with the protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Chariot crafting to Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple in Puri all decked up for Rath Yatra

Chariot crafting to Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple in Puri all decked up for Rath Yatra
In pics: India braces for 'very severe' Cyclone Biparjoy

In pics: India braces for 'very severe' Cyclone Biparjoy