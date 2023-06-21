Here's How India's Security Forces Celebrated International Yoga Day

Quick links:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in Yoga on the flight deck of INS Vikrant in Kochi on the occasion of International Yoga Day along with senior Navy officials.
The Indian Army also participated in the International Yoga Day. The Indian Army performed Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake.
Army personnel from the Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) organised Yoga at heights of 15,000 ft in remote areas of Ladakh at Hanle Observatory, one of the world's highest sites for optical telescopes.
As a run-up to International Yoga Day, Navy personnel from INS Vikramaditya performed Yoga on its flight deck. Also, several Indian Naval ships are conducting Yoga sessions across the Indian Ocean.
Women Border Security Force personnel performed ‘Vrikshasana’ close to 131 feet long Indian Tricolour on Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, the 36th Battalion of ITBP, Lohaghat, and Uttarakhand, practise Yoga at a frontier location.
The 53rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal performed Yoga at one of the border outposts on the Indo-Bhutan border.
Indian Coast Guard station Mayabunder practised Yoga at Jadunath Dweep and Shaitan Singh Dweep. The islands in A&N are named after the Param Veer Chakra awardees, Naik Jadunath Singh and Major Shaitan