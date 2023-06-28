Here's How Lawrence Bishnoi- Goldy Brar Crime Syndicate Grew So Strong In Delhi- NCR

It was in 2008 when Lawrence Bishnoi was first lodged in Chandigarh jail in an assault case. Till 2013 Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldy Brar had become hardcore criminals after they collaborated to assassinate their rival named Avtaar, an upcoming college leader. Between the years 2013 to 2023, Bishnoi spent most of his life in different jails across the country, while Brar became an absconder. However, even though Bishnoi is lodged in jail and Brar has absconded outside the country, they still hold a big influence in the world of crime, not only in Delhi-NCR but also in Punjab. The gang recently hit the headlines, when they sent life threats to Rap Singer Honey Singh and Bollywood Actor Salman Khan.

According to some law enforcement officials, they have been tracking the rise of Bishnoi and also his proxy Goldy Brar, one of the major reasons why Bishnoi succeeded in forming robust gang networks from inside the jail. Bishnoi and Brar have a strong base in Delhi- NCR with the support of over 20 criminal gangs. These small gangs not only support them in their criminal activities but also commit extortions for Lawrence Bishnoi’s brothers Sachin and Anmol, who operate from Dubai.

Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang dominates Delhi-NCR's crime world

However, Lawrence’s godfather in the world of crime was Deepak Teenu, whom he met in 2016 in Bhondsi jail. In February 2020, Lawrence committed extortion for the first time from a SuperMart owner in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area. Lawrence has now got aligned with several gangsters of Haryana including Rajkumar Basodi, Naresh Sethi, Anil Rohilla and Akshay Antil alias Palda, who follows his instructions. The only gangster who is not part of Bishnoi’s alliance is Priyavrat Kala.

In 2023, gangsters in Delhi-NCR allied with the Bishnoi- Brar gang and are continuing to aid them in criminal activities ranging from extortions, dacoity, gang wars and murders. The list includes the names of Dinesh Karalia, Hashim Baba, Deepak Pandit, Ashok Pradhan, Rajesh Bawania, Kala Jathedi, Jhabbal and Rajesh Parkari.

In 2021, Jitender Gogi, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi was shot dead in the court complex of Rohini by the rival gang of Tillu Tajpuriya. Later, the Bishnoi- Brar and Gogi gang avenged the murder of Gogi by brutally killing Tajpuriya in the Tihar jail. Rahul Pathan, Sanjay Rana, Ajay Singh, Mohit Pahari, Sahil Boxer and Siya Panchi are some desperate gang members of Gogi that are at large and are highly active in criminal activities.

Bishnoi and his associates despite having a stronghold in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, face tough rivalry from gangsters like Neeraj Bawana, Kapil Sangwan, Himanshu gang, Kaushal gang, Rohit Choudhury, Bambhiya, Chennu gang, Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya, Sunil Rathi and Ram Karan.