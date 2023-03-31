Here's How Solicitor General Of India Reprimanded Kejriwal Over PM Modi Degree Plea

In response to Arvind Kejriwal seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta reprimanded him stating that PM Modi’s degree is already available in the public domain and has been released by the university on its official website as well. He further hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister claiming that he misused the provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI) for creating controversy and gaining publicity.

Before making submissions on merits in the court, Mehta pointed out that the degree which is in question is of that person holding the position of Prime Minster of India and, therefore, in principle, the university has no objection in making the degree public. He further submitted that the digitised version of the said degrees of the Prime Minister was not only available on social media websites and news portals but was also officially webhosted by the petitioner University on its own official website.

“The appellant states and submits that in observance of the highest degree of fairness and transparency, it has on May 9, 2016 also uploaded, on its website, the said degree which clearly suggests that there is no intention on the part of the Appellant, to withhold any information,” he added.

Further slamming the complainant (Arvind Kejriwal), Mehta said that the complainant wanted to create an unwarranted controversy to generate media hype and to derive publicity. He further attacked Kejriwal of misusing and exploiting the Right to Information (RTI) Act for creating political gains.

Details of PM Modi’s degree not needed

The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed the order directing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to furnish the graduation and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pronouncing the verdict, Gujarat High Court Justice Biren Vaishnav also fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking for information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Giving out a strong remark while delivering the verdict, Justice Vaishnav said, “The insistence of Arvind Kejriwal to get the educational degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through RTI route, when the same is already available in the public domain, creates doubt on Kejriwal's bonafide and motive. Arvind Kejriwal doubtlessly used an appeal against him to kickstart and trigger a controversy not falling within the purview of the RTI Act for the objects and purpose this court need not go into.”

Following the court’s order, Kejriwal condemned the verdict and again questioned the educational qualifications of the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening?" He further added, "Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country.”