Watch: Here's How The First Sunrise Of 2023 Looks From Kolkata's Howrah Bridge

The New Year sun shone bright from Kolkata's Howrah Bridge Sunday concluding a night-long celebration to ring in 2023. The sight of the sun from the bridge, an imperial monument, is adored by people all over.



On January 1, 2023, the sun emerged from among the clouds warming up the City of Joy ushering in a fresh timescape that often affords opportunity to correct old wrongs and explore new potential.

News agency ANI shared some aesthetic visuals from the Howrah Bridge on the first day of the year.

Take a look:

West Bengal | Visuals of the first sunrise of #NewYear2023 from Howrah Bridge, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/srs9GmNeiw — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

For decades, the Howrah Bridge has been a symbol of Kolkata to the world. The bridge serves as a gateway to Kolkata connecting the city to the Howrah railway station, one of the most buzzing railway stations in eastern India. A highlight for locals and tourists alike, the Howrah Bridge is a sight to see.

About Howrah bridge

A balanced cantilever bridge, the Howrah Bridge was commissioned in 1934 to be built over the Hooghly River. The bridge was initially called the New Howrah Bridge, succeeding the original pontoon bridge that existed in the 1800s.

On June 14, 1965, the bridge was renamed Rabindra Setu after the great Bengali poet-novelist Rabindranath Tagore, the first Indian as well as the first Asian to ever win the Nobel prize.