Here's How The Garbh Griha Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Is Shaping Up; See Latest Pic

Shriram Janmabhoomi (Ram Mandir) construction in Ayodhya is in full flow and the glorious all white garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) visual was released on social media by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on March 17. It’s important to recall Nepal had recently delivered two shaligram stones to India to be used In making the idols of Ram & Janaki In the Ram Mandir.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking to Republic TV recently, said, "Ram Mandir's construction is underway and will be completed in the given time frame and the grand temple will come to existence by 2024."

It’s important to note Home Minister Amit Shah in January 2023 had announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024.

70% construction complete

Recently, Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Treasurer, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated that about 70% of the work in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is over. “At present, the work of Ram temple is 70% complete. By third week of January 2024, the idol of Lord Ram will be established and arrangements will be made for devotees to visit & offer prayers from that day itself,” he said speaking with the media.

सीता लखन समेत प्रभु, सोहत तुलसीदास।

हरषत सुर बरषत सुमन, सगुन सुमंगल बास॥ pic.twitter.com/45TyCYbtbH — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) March 16, 2023

For making the Ram and Janaki idols to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, Nepal in February had sent two massive shaligram stones at the construction site in Ayodhya.

The two stones finalised for idol making, weighed 18 tons and 16 tons respectively. Notably, shaligram is a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. “Stones found in the Kaligandki River are well known and very precious in the world. It is widely accepted that these stones are symbols of Lord Vishnu,” said Nepal’s former Deputy PM Nidhi.

Republic TV in January released the pictures of the under construction Ram mandir Temple in Ayodhya directly from the construction site.