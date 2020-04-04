COVID-19: A Step-by-step Guide By Health Ministry On How To Make Face Masks At Home

The Ministry of Health shared a simple DIY guide on making face masks at home, and all one needs is cloth, scissors and a sewing machine. As per the government's guidelines, any used cotton cloth can be used to make a face cover at home.
It is important to ensure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes and dried before making a face mask. It is also suggested to add salt while washing the cloth.
It is important to ensure that the face mask covers the mouth and nose. When wearing the mask, the pleats must face downwards. It is advised to never reverse the face cover for reuse. The mask should be washed thoroughly after every use.
For a more elaborate guide on making and using masks at home, one can also check out the PDF shared by the Ministry of Health on Twitter. It also provides guidelines on the manual use of these homemade masks.
